In today's day and age of the modern NFL game, offense is and will be the talk of the town for the foreseeable future. Nonetheless, many believe that defense can still win championships. When it comes to this year's draft, the talent that is oozing on the defensive ball is plentiful. Without further ado, let's take a sneak peek at our NFL draft odds series where our first defensive lineman selected prediction and pick is unveiled.
Here are the NFL Draft odds, courtesy of FanDuel.
2024 NFL Draft Odds: First Defensive Lineman Selected Prediction, Pick
Dallas Turner: -120
Laiatu Latu: +240
Byron Murphy: +240
Why Dallas Turner Could be the First Running Defensive Lineman Selected
The swift-footed Dallas Turner out of Alabama was a handful to deal with for a college offensive lineman. A former five-star recruit, Turner played opposite of Will Anderson Jr. during his first season in Tuscaloosa which obviously made a big impression on the soon-to-be rookie EDGE/linebacker hybrid prospect. Turner will beat you with his stand-up rusher skill set combined with his imposing strength to get to the quarterback. After putting on some muscle before last season, the Fort Lauderdale native showcased what he could possibly be capable of in the NFL. In his collegiate career, Turner tallied 22.5 sacks to go along with 120 total tackles. Clearly, Turner possesses high-ceiling caliber pass rush traits that cannot be taught.
Why Laiatu Latu Could be the First Defensive Lineman Selected
Possibly the most pro-ready pass rusher in this edge, whoever ends up taking Latu in the 2024 NFL Draft is going to be extremely pleased. Not only is he active with his hands and perfecting his swim move nearly every down, but Latu also has a tremendous motor that helps him in nearly every aspect of the game.
Seemingly enough, Latu's effort to bring down the quarterback is relentless and it showed at the college level. Overall, it will be interesting to see whether or not Latu can consistently beat his opposition at the professional level as he went up against plenty of porous offensive lines last season. In addition, his 32-inch arms are a tad smaller than what general managers around the league would like. Nonetheless, the upside to being an impact edge rusher in the NFL is obviously there.
Most impressively, Latu racked up 13 sacks during his senior season as a UCLA Bruin and was easily one of the top defensive players in college football. As long as teams can look past his past injury concerns and older age as a draft prospect, they should be getting a future All-Pro defender as an edge linebacker/defensive end.
Why Byron Murphy Could be the First Defensive Lineman Selected
Arguably enough, Murphy enters Draft Day with many believing that Murphy is the top defensive lineman heading into the Thursday night festivities. With sneaky athleticism, Murphy boasts an explosive first step with lateral quickness that threatens the gaps in the line of scrimmage. Paired with a consistent bull rush as well as a steady pass rush on opposing quarterbacks, Murphy is a dream prospect for teams looking to beef up their defensive line.
Furthermore, Murphy has just the right amount of next-level speed to chase down runs from the backside. While the murmurs around the league are that he is slightly undersized for someone at the defensive line position, his physical traits stand out in a big way. Despite needing to improve in certain aspects as a run defender, these should be considered as things that can be improved on rather quickly. Truly, Mr. Murphy is a fantastic pick-up for someone in the opening round and could very well be the first defensive lineman taken in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Final First Defensive Lineman Selected Prediction & Pick
Predicting who goes first in this position group is extremely difficult to figure out with how much talent exists on the big board, but at the end of the day, Laiatu Latu seems like the pick here. At the surface level, Latu's game tape is next-level and many front office workers believe he is the best pass-rusher in this draft.
Click here for more betting news and predictions
Final First Defensive Lineman Selected Prediction & Pick: Laiatu Latu (+240)