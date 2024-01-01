Will Jayden Reed play against the Bears?

The Green Bay Packers are going to need everyone in their game against the Chicago Bears. Jordan Love may be able to create pace and get on his groove but it never hurts to get more firepower when going toe-to-toe with Justin Fields. However, a huge name in Matt LaFleur's wide receiving corps was absent in their latest win. Will Jayden Reed become available when they most need him during their playoff push?

Jayden Reed suffered a re-aggravated chest injury, per Ryan Wood of USA TODAY. This happened after his fair catch play, leaving him grimacing in pain. Matt LaFleur made a tough decision to pull him out. He was still determined to get back in their game against the Minnesota Vikings but his injury might have been too excruciating.

Matt Schneidman of The Athletic further outlined that the Packers' next move was to evaluate him through CT scans. There is still some optimism about a possible recovery just in time for their crucial game against the Bears. But, they will have to await the results first.

It was once thought that he was ruled out for the game because of how lopsided the win was. Apparently, the case looks to be that his injury and the pain that came along with it prevented him from returning. There is still plenty of time for him to rejoin the Jordan Love-led Packers offense before they face off against Justin Fields.

The best that Packers fans can do would be to wish him a speedy recovery.