Jayden Reed's chest injury strikes back...

Green Bay Packers wideout Jayden Reed was forced to leave Sunday's contest against the Minnesota Vikings due to a chest injury, putting a damper on what has been a sensational night for him.

Reed has been dealing with a chest injury for some time now, with the issue actually forcing him to be sidelined during their Week 16 game against the Carolina Panthers. He was able to suit up in their Week 17 showdown with the Vikings, even telling reporters heading to the game that he felt “really good” about his health status.

Unfortunately, during the showdown with Minnesota, it seemed Reed's chest problem bothered him once again and forced the Packers to take him out. The team then quickly listed him as questionable to return as a result of his nagging chest injury.

Prior to his exit, Jayden Reed actually made history with the Packers, breaking Sterling Sharpe's rookie reception record of 55 with Green Bay. The 23-year-old wideout entered the night with 54 receptions already, and he had six receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns prior to his exit.

#Packers rookie WR Jayden Reed in the first half: – 6 catches

– 89 yards

– 2 TDs What an effort here.pic.twitter.com/EPpLGpp0je — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2024

Not only that, but with his touchdown galore, Reed became just the third Packers rookie to tally at least 10 touchdowns in a season, per Zach Kruse of The Packers Wire. It might be hard for him to break Billy Howton's single-season record of 13 from back in 1952, but if he can play in Week 18 and replicate his Week 17 success, then he could get close.

Here's to hoping that Reed's injury isn't a long-term problem and that it won't sideline him for their final game of the season.