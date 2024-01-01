A lot hangs in the balance when Packers-Bears kicks off.

The Green Bay Packers are still very much alive in playoff contention talks. The Jordan Love-led offense just notched a big win over the Minnesota Vikings and plans to keep rolling. However, they might be in some form of peril because Justin Fields and the Chicago Bears just came off a big win as well. All of this pressure prompted Matt LaFleur to send a stern message to his squad as the season approaches its end, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic.

“It really means nothing unless we take care of business next week,” was the first thought that came to mind for the Packers head coach.

Their postseason aspirations rest in the hands of Jordan Love who needs to outgun Justin Fields with the help of the squad's secondary. The Bears put up an average gain of 6.0 per play which netted them 432 total yards. The way to defeat them would be to outmuscle their offensive line and bang up their quarterback for a sack or an interception. Otherwise, Fields can pop off at any given time and even climb the pocket or rush all the way for a first down.

Matt LaFleur already has offensive momentum on the Packers' side. They demolished the Vikings with 470 total yards and 28 first downs to march down to the end zone multiple times. They just have to keep it up and own this matchup. The help of the Packers' home crowd also helps.

Overall, even the head honcho knows that their showdown will be a memorable slugfest, “I’m really excited for next Sunday vs. the Chicago Bears at home.”

Their season hangs in the balance. Will the Packers pull it off?