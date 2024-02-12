Packers got a good one in Jeff Hafley.

The Green Bay Packers have a new defensive coordinator in town in the form of former Boston College Eagles head coach Jeff Hafley, and even though he has yet to see his first game or hold practice with the NFC North division franchise, some people are already high on him. Among them is Los Angeles Rams defensive back Jordan Fuller, who saw how Hafley worked during their time with the Ohio State Buckeyes.

“His name was, ‘The Wizard,'” Fuller said (h/t Matt Schneidman of The Athletic).

“I think his superpower is his mind and how he sees the game and how he understands the game,” Fuller added.

“His in-game adjustments and him having us ready for certain looks that offenses would give us and stuff like that, it really felt like he gave us a winning edge.”

This is not Hafley's first rodeo as a coach in the pros. He was a defensive assistant before with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also served as a defensive backs coach for the Steelers, Buccaneers, Cleveland Browns, and San Francisco 49ers before becoming a co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach for the Buckeyes.In 2019, he was named the head coach of Boston College.

Hafley is inheriting a Packers defense that was last handled by Joe Barry, whose firing from his defensive coordinator role in Green Bay opened the door for Hafley back to the NFL. In 2023, the Packers ranked 13th in scoring defense with 21.4 points allowed per game and 22nd in total defense with 345.4 total yards surrendered per outing.