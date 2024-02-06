Packers get a new LBs coach.

The Green Bay Packers coaching staff continues to change. After they hired Boston College head coach Jeff Hafley to be the new defensive coordinator, they have now added another assistant on that side of the ball. The Packers are hiring former Miami Dolphins linebackers coach Anthony Campanile, per Tom Silverstein of The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

‘Pretty big coup for #Packers coach Matt LaFleur and DC Jeff Hafley. They are expected to hire former #Dolphins LBs coach Anthony Campanile, a source said. The #Giants had interviewed Campanile for their DC job and the #Eagles wanted him as a linebackers coach, the source said.'

Campanile will be the Packers run game coordinator and LBs coach. Jason Rebrovich will transition to the defensive line coach in a series of changes. As Silverstein reports, these suggest that Packers coach Matt LaFleur is attempting to trot out a 4-3 scheme.

Campanile has been coaching since 206 and he spent three years at Boston College from 2016-2018, although he wasn't on the staff when Jeff Hafley was there. Campanile was with Michigan in 2019 before spending the past few years with the Dolphins as the LBs coach.

On the same day, reports came out that former Packers defensive coordinator Joe Barry was heading to Miami to be the Dolphins' new LBs coach, so Campanile and Barry switched teams on the same day in a surprising turn of events.

The Packers are aiming to return to the playoffs after Jordan Love's impressive play earned them a trip this past season, and Matt LaFleur is doing what he can on the coaching front.