Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love is getting some advice from ahead of his first full season as an NFL starting quarterback from one of the best passers of all time, Peyton Manning.

Manning was up in Green Bay during Packers training camp and had the chance to speak with Love and offer some of his most useful tips. Love spoke on some of the “gems” he learned from Manning.

Love first got advice from Manning on working with his coaches, recounting, “He had a lot of really good gems just in terms of taking notes, how you watch film … When you’re at home by yourself, are you writing down questions? Things that you can come back, ask your coaches later. How are you asking to be coached? Are you a guy who wants to be coached really hard?” per Myles Simmons of NBC Sports.

Peyton Manning also gave Love feedback not just on communicating with coaches, but with his wide receivers as well.

“We talked a good amount of time before practice just on wide receivers, kind of how his role was with receivers when he was young, starting out … Communication with coaches, things like that. He was asking me pretty much if everybody was on the same page in terms of me with the plays, with the guys, if everybody had good communication. I was telling him, ‘Yeah, we have pretty good communication around here,'” per Myles Simmons.

Jordan Love previously showed how he prioritizes communication with his receivers when he invited several of his teammates to workout together in California during the offseason.

However, Packers fans will still have to wait to see how Love performs in the regular season to know if all the advice from Manning pays off.