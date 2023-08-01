The Green Bay Packers have a lot of making up to do after a disappointing 2022 season. The Packers lost to the Lions at home with a playoff spot on the line.

Now, the team suddenly finds itself as an underdog in the division with Jordan Love taking over at the quarterback position.

The former Utah State Aggie has a high-risk, high-reward fantasy football outlook in 2023. Running back Aaron Jones revealed information about Love's leadership abilities recently.

Love has a lot of learning on the job to do as a first-year starting quarterback, and it won't be easy. To help ease the transition, he's done everything he can to learn from those around him, including Hall-of-Fame quarterback Peyton Manning recently.

The Packers signal caller described his time with Manning as enjoyable, and hopes that the pointers he learned will transfer over to the regular season and beyond for Green Bay.

Jordan Love told me he chatted with Peyton Manning before practice. He’s about to go speak with him some more now. “Nothing about going on ‘Quarterbacks’ though,” he said. Love smiled talking about breaking off a few deep balls with 18 there. “That was fun.” — Ryan Wood (@ByRyanWood) July 31, 2023

Love has wowed onlookers at times during training camp with his footwork both inside and outside of the pocket, as well as his passing accuracy, especially on the run as shown in the video clip below.

Come for Jordan Love footwork drill. Stay for Alex McGough air guitar celly #Packers pic.twitter.com/dJOk04rwOQ — Wes Hodkiewicz (@WesHod) July 31, 2023

Love has been doing his best to gather up the troops during training camp and OTAs, coming into his own as a leader. According to Jones, he helped initiate team bonding sessions that could pay big dividends when the season gets under way in a little over a month.

“Jordan spearheaded (training sessions) after that and sent out the text messages, ‘Hey, these are the days. If you can make it, great. If you can't, that's fine, but this is what we're going to be doing,” Jones said according to Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com. “'We're going to bond. We're going to hang out. We're going to get on the field and work.'”