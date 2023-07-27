Green Bay Packers running back Aaron Jones is giving due credit to quarterback Jordan Love for his leadership after “spearheading” extra offseason workouts with his teammates.

Jones spoke proudly of Love, who came to him with the idea of getting some of the guys together for additional workouts and bonding time during the break between Packers OTAs and training camp. Jones recalled, “Jordan spearheaded it after that and sent out the text messages, ‘Hey, these are the days. If you can make it, great. If you can't, that's fine, but this is what we're going to be doing. We're going to bond. We're going to hang out. We're going to get on the field and work,'” per Wes Hodkiewicz of Packers.com.

Love's message was successful and several teammates ended up joining him and Aaron Jones. The group who ended up meeting in California for extra reps included second year receivers Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, rookie receivers Jayden Reed from Michigan State and Dontayvion Wicks from Virginia, and journeyman quarterback Danny Etling.

Jordan Love is putting in the work to improve his rapport and chemistry with his teammates and especially the young receivers around him. While Love is now finally the Packers starting quarterback ahead of the season for the first time after waiting in the wings behind Aaron Rodgers for the past three years, he and Jones are two of the veterans on offense with all these younger receivers on the team. It's a great sign for Packers fans that their new quarterback is making his mark as the team leader.