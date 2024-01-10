San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel loves what he's seen from Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love this year.

Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers are officially going to the NFL Playoffs after a strong conclusion to the 2023 season, which the team finished with a winning record of 9-8. While he did have his ups and downs, overall, Love's first season as a starter in Green Bay proved to be a success following the trade of Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets this past offseason, and the Packers will now prepare for their upcoming playoff matchup on the road against the Dallas Cowboys.

Love's success at the helm in Green Bay has also raised the eyebrows of some of his high profile counterparts across the NFL. Recently, San Francisco 49ers star Swiss Army Knife Deebo Samuel heaped praise on Love's performance on the Up & Adams Show.

“The man's got an arm,” said Samuel, per Up & Adams on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. “I think he did a good job of watching [Aaron Rodgers] flick that wrist and throw the ball downfield and be accurate for sure.”

In his most recent game, a home win over the NFC North rival Chicago Bears which clinched a playoff spot for Green Bay, Jordan Love threw for an impressive 316 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions, occurring on the heels of another strong performance on the road against the Minnesota Vikings.

Love and the Packers now look forward to a difficult matchup with the Cowboys' vaunted defensive unit, but with Love playing at this level, it seems that anything is possible.