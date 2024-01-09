Romeo Doubs was going through a scary ordeal

Despite making the playoffs in front of a cheering home crowd, the Green Bay Packers' Sunday victory was marred by a scary injury to wide receiver Romeo Doubs. Just in the first quarter, Doubs had to leave the field and go straight to the hospital due to an injured chest. To make matters worse, he was reportedly coughing up blood, as per the Athletic's Matt Schneidman.

While he was back in the locker room after the game, the wide receiver is now ruled day-to-day moving forward.

This season, Doubs played in all 17 games, running a total of 674 receiving yards to go with 59 receptions. He also managed 41 receiving first downs and eight touchdowns.

Romeo Doubs' scary ordeal follows a recent string of chest injuries

Injuries to the chest are one of the most concerning a player can have, especially in a sport as physical as football. Last month, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was shaken up due to a chest hit while catching a pass. After getting treated for some time in the medical tent, the team had him sent to the hospital for further evaluation.

However, one of the worst chest injuries the league may have witnessed occurred just last year, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field due to a cardiac arrest. Thankfully, Hamlin survived the ordeal and at the moment, the NFL continues to work on implementing rules and taking further action to prioritize player safety.

Knowing the protective measures teams take to ensure their players are fully healthy, the Packers are surely monitoring Romeo Doubs to make sure that he's 100% once he steps on the field again.