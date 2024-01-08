Matt LaFleur was in a bit of a joke-y mood after his Packers clinched a playoff spot against their division rival in the Bears.

The Green Bay Packers' Jordan Love era is going pretty well. After a bit of a rough start to the year, Green Bay rattled off multiple wins towards the end of the year. As a result, they were able to make it to the playoffs for the first time without Aaron Rodgers.

The Packers clinched their playoff spot by beating a familiar opponent. Even after Rodgers' departure, Green Bay still apparently owns the Chicago Bears. Their 17-9 win over Chicago officially netted them a playoff berth. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur felt like ribbing his opponents a bit after the game, per Lindsey Thiry.

“Matt LaFleur begins his news conference with a big smile: “Well, that was fun.””

Indeed, the second half of the 2023 season has been fun for the Packers. After struggling mightily during the first half of the season, Green Bay found their stride. At the helm of the entire operation is, of course Jordan Love. Love's play, as well as excellent support from his skill positions, has made them one of the toughest opponents in the NFC. While their defense can be porous at times, they've found way to mitigate their issues on that end.

The Packers' win over the Bears means that they are heading into the playoffs against an old friend of theirs. Waiting for the Packers in the Wild Card game is the Dallas Cowboys, led by ex-head coach Mike McCarthy. McCarthy was the long-time coach of Green Bay, serving as the coach for Aaron Rodgers. He was eventually replaced by Matt LaFleur, who also saw success with Rodgers. It will be a reunion of sorts, as the two age-old rivals duke it out in the Wild Card game.

If this season has taught us anything, it's to never be sure of anything. Sure, the Cowboys are the home team, and they are on paper the “better” team. However, the Packers have this… air around them. They don't really have anything to lose: this season was supposed to be a rebuilding year, and yet here they are. Be very cautious about this Packers team, as they have the ability to surprise you in awesome ways.