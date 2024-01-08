The Dallas Cowboys will be hosting the Green Bay Packers, in a matchup that will highlight Mike McCarthy's coaching career.

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against the Green Bay Packers in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Two storied franchises will clash for another historic game at AT&T Stadium. Cowboys' head coach Mike McCarthy may have a bittersweet feeling for the matchup, after having spent a year with the Packers' organization. McCarthy spoke on the duel against his former team, not feeding too much into the storyline.

“I haven't watched them a whole lot, but yeah, the drama, I'm sure you guys will love it, and I won’t participate this year. It's playoff time. It doesn't matter who we play,” said McCarthy, per Ed Werder at ESPN.

McCarthy is strictly focused on the Cowboys and getting them prepared to make a run in the postseason, but it's difficult to think there isn't extra motivation in this matchup. He was with the Packers from 2006-2018, so much of his success and popularity came from his days in Green Bay. Many times coaches or players will downplay the importance of playing their former team, but with that much time spent in one organization, there's sure to be emotion.

Dallas holds the No. 2 seed in the playoffs after clinching the NFC East title. The Cowboys have the advantage over the Packers both on paper and on film, surely favored to win the game. Since the Packers have seen their ups and downs this season, this may be a close battle at the beginning, but the Cowboys should be able to secure the home victory with ease.