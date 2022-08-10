Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has noted similarities between himself, Jordan Love, and Brett Favre.

Both Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love have faced similar career paths during the early days of their time in the NFL. When Aaron Rodgers arrived in Green Bay in 2005, he was slotted behind Brett Favre.

Jordan Love, who the Packers drafted in the first round in 2020, will now be entering his third season behind Aaron Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers sees the similarities between himself and Love at this point in their careers.

On Monday, Rodgers was asked about how the criticism he faced in his early days behind Favre compares to what Love is facing now. Rodgers claimed that he wasn’t sure about the criticism. But he went on to discuss the development that he has seen from Love since he arrived in Green Bay.

Really enjoyed this question asked today by @MikeClemensNFL to #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers: “Friday night Jordan Love will be in the spotlight. Has he gone through as much ridicule or criticism or doubt that you did from 2005 to 2008?” Rodgers full answer: pic.twitter.com/lzPi8hzaPQ — Kyle Malzhan (@KyleMalzhan) August 9, 2022

Rodgers stated, “I think there’s always pressure on a first-round pick. The tracks are looking more similar by the day, you know him being in his third year, and me waiting behind Brett for three years.”

When the Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in the first round of the 2005 draft, they knew that Brett Favre wasn’t done competing yet. Instead, they allowed Rodgers to sit and learn behind the veteran quarterback.

The Packers have taken the same approach with Jordan Love and Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers went on to talk about what sitting behind Favre did for him, and how it could help Love out as well. He said, “I needed the years to get to where I was at. And, whether the criticism was equal in 05’ and 06’ and 07’ for me as it was for him, I don’t know. Some of that you kind of move past as you’ve had success but I’m excited for him this preseason. Think he’s had a really Rodgers’snice camp. Made some good throws. More consistent with his fundamentals. And I hope he goes out and balls out.”

Aaron Rodgers talking highly of his eventual replacement should excite those within Green Bay. Love was a standout during his collegiate days at Utah State. He threw for 60 touchdowns and 8,600 passing yards in just three seasons.

One reason for Love’s success while in college was the confidence that he played with. Rodgers notes that this sort of confidence is necessary to be successful at the quarterback position in the NFL.

Rodgers stated, “The most important thing for a quarterback is the confidence, and the confidence comes from the consistency and the fundamentals and making plays in practice and feeling good about the offense and all the things that are expected of you. But I think all of us come along at our own pace.”

Love being able to sit behind Rodgers has given him time to learn the NFL game on a deeper level. Instead of being forced into a starting role, he has gotten to sit behind a four-time MVP in Rodgers. The knowledge that he has gained from Rodgers could be career-changing for Love.