Brett Favre’s disturbing admission on 20-year NFL career

20 years playing in the NFL is a very long time. That’s also a lot of hits you’re taking on a weekly basis, especially as a QB. Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre got used to it, but he truly never knew how often he actually had a concussion.

After learning more about the injury, Favre believes he’s had “thousands” of them. Via TMZ Sports:

“Concussions happen all the time,” Brett Favre said. “You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see flashes of light or ringing in your ears but you’re able to play — that’s a concussion.”

“So, based on that, [I’ve suffered] thousands,” he continued. “Had to be, because every time my head hit the turf, there was ringing or stars going, flash bulbs … but I was still able to play.”

That isn’t comforting and can’t be good for Favre’s health. The ex-signal-caller was never actually diagnosed with a lot of concussions during his career, but he was sacked a total of 525 times across stints with Green Bay, the Vikings, Falcons, and Jets.

Brett Favre is now fully advocating against tackle football for youngsters to protect the health of these kids before it’s too late. He’s dealt with the headaches, blurry vision, and sheer pain far too many times before and wants to make a difference.

Favre retired from the league in 2010. The NFL has tightened its rules on making sure guys don’t suit up with concussions after reaching a settlement with former players on that exact matter. Back when he was a star, the rules were not nearly as strict therefore Favre’s comments likely have some truth.