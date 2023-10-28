The Green Bay Packers (2-4) are reeling right now and could definitely use a positive injury update regarding one of their best defensive players, Jaire Alexander. The Second-Team All-Pro cornerback is a game-time decision but is hopeful he can suit up Sunday versus the Minnesota Vikings (3-4). Fans did, however, get some concrete information out of him regarding the cause of his back injury.

“I joke with him now, but I say blame Alex {McGough},” Alexander joked to the media, per ESPN's Rob Demovsky. “It happened in practice, it's his fault. It's all good, though. He didn't do nothing wrong at all, but it's his fault…We collided in mid-air, honestly. I don't know how the third-string QB and starting corner collide, but no one did nothing wrong.”

With some prodding, we finally know what started the back issues for Jaire Alexander, who is questionable again this week. Further context on this, sometimes Alex McGough plays tight end on the scout team. pic.twitter.com/czWCdncR82 — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) October 27, 2023

There are still plenty of questions following that vague recounting of events, but Packers fans now know what caused the two-time Pro Bowler to miss a total of three games this season. USFL MVP and Green Bay's current scout team quarterback Alex McGough will likely find the press at his locker to clear up some of the details of this unfortunate practice collision.

The back injury kept Alexander out for the team's Week 3 and 4 matchups, but a battle with former teammate and current Las Vegas Raiders star Davante Adams was to big for him to pass up. He played through the pain but subsequently exacerbated the issue and missed last Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

At 2-4, the Packers' divisional title hopes are quickly dwindling. A productive and healthy(ish) Jaire Alexander could be the difference between a four-game losing streak and a triumphant home victory versus a detested foe in the Vikings. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET, with more news about the 26-year-old cornerback's availability coming approximately 90 minutes prior.