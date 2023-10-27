A Green Bay Packers Week 8 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings presents two evenly matched NFC North teams that have taken different routes to this point of the season.

The 2-4 Packers let a promising start to the season devolve into a three-game losing streak, despite the opposition getting less imposing each week. The latest indignity was a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos, a sign that times are getting desperate in Green Bay.

The 3-4 Vikings, on the other hand, have put together back-to-back wins, and are coming off an impressive upset of the San Francisco 49ers on Monday Night Football. A big win, coupled with a Detroit Lions loss in Week 7, and perhaps the Vikings see their chance to make things interesting in the divisional race.

For all that backstory, there isn't much that separates these teams. Their point differential on the season is nearly identical (Green Bay's is -2, Minnesota's is -1), along with per-game averages in points for and against. Little advantages will play outsized roles in this matchup.

It's almost too close to call, so let us do the heavy lifting. Here are your Packers Week 8 predictions.

Aaron Jones breaks century mark

We'll nervously have an eye on the Packers' injury report the rest of the week. But with Aaron Jones practicing on Thursday, he seems trending in the right direction for Sunday. Jones returned to the lineup in Week 7 after being inactive for Week 5's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, posting pedestrian numbers as he was limited to less than 40% of the snaps on offense.

In a pivotal home game against a divisional rival, it's time for Jones to step up. He has produced 100+ yards from scrimmage in two of his last three games against the Vikes, and QB Jordan Love has been going through it after a scorching start to the season. Jones' return should help ease the burden on Love.

Hand it off to him, checkdown to him, whatever the Pack has to do to get the ball in Jones' hands is a good idea. Let him rack up the yards.

Kirk Cousins' turnovers > touchdown passes

It wouldn't be a bad time to buy stock in Kirk Cousins after Week 7. He played a nearly flawless game, throwing for almost 400 yards and two TDs in leading his team to a major Monday Night Football win. With WR Justin Jefferson out injured, Cousins didn't miss a beat, helping rookie WR Jordan Addison post a monster performance (seven catches for 123 yards and two TDs.)

So why bet that Cousins won't build on that?

Well, he's Kirk Cousins! He's always been capable of mixing great outings with head-scratching games within a single season. It's what separates him as a better-than-average quarterback from one of the game's truly best. You can't quite trust him consistently enough.

Facing a Packers team that's desperate to put an end to a three-game skid, at home for the first time in over a month? Trust Cousins to avoid multiple turnovers for the fourth straight game if you wish. But that feels like a shaky proposition.

Packers halt Vikings' momentum, get back in W column

The NFC North race should clarify itself a bit after this game. Which seems more likely to you?

If the Vikings pull off the massive road win, they could pull closer to the first place Detroit Lions. They'll stay in the conversation about winning the division. Meanwhile, a 2-5 start would effectively doom Jordan Love's first season as QB1 in Green Bay. No playoffs, lots of work to do, and questions to answer.

Or, the Packers defend Lambeau Field and improve to 3-4. The Vikes fall to 3-5, and little daylight exists between the middle teams of the NFC North. Matt LaFleur's team does enough to remain barely hopeful of postseason play. Minnesota follows a proud win with a deflating loss.

Yeah, that second scenario just feels right. Green Bay secures the win on Sunday, and balance is restored.