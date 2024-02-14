What is AJ Preller cooking?

Blake Snell is currently in the midst of what figures to be a free agent frenzy after what was a standout season for him on the mound for the San Diego Padres. The Padres had a bit of a down year in 2023, failing to capitalize on the previous season's run to the National League Championship Series and dealing with a plethora of injuries and turmoil, but Snell continued to produce at a Hall of Fame pace for San Diego, symbolizing what was a rare bright spot for the organization this past year.

All of this success has led to rampant speculation on what the future holds for Snell now in free agency, particularly as it pertains to the possibility of him resigning with the Padres and staying put in southern California.

Now, Padres president of baseball operations and general manager AJ Preller is speaking out about the free agency and gave an answer that isn't sure to exactly satisfy fans' concerns.

“As far as Blake, obviously, he can help any team,” said Preller, per 97.3 The Fan on X, the social media platform formerly referred to as Twitter. “We've all seen it the last three years. He's incredibly talented. We never really comment specifically on one free agent, but Blake can help anybody. He's a super talented pitcher and I think any team would be good to have Blake. But again, specific players, individuals, that's internal.”

The sidestep of an answer from AJ Preller is sure to cause even more angst among the Padres fanbase.