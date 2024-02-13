San Diego Padres star third baseman Manny Machado opened up on losing Juan Soto to the New York Yankees in a trade.

Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres had high expectations in 2023, but ultimately missed the playoffs. San Diego ended up trading Juan Soto, who will be a free agent after the 2024 season, to the New York Yankees this past offseason. Machado addressed Soto's absence as spring training gets underway, via Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

“We believe in the guys that we have (but) obviously no one can replace Soto,” Machado said. “He's the top player in the game. He's irreplaceable.”

That is some eye-opening praise from Machado. Soto is indeed a superstar and will be missed in San Diego to say the least.

Soto, 25, is already a World Series champion and three-time All-Star. In 2023, Soto slashed .275/.410/.519/.930. He added 35 home runs, 109 RBI, and a league-leading 132 walks. Soto arguably has the best place discipline in the sport, which is why he has a career .421 OBP.

So can Manny Machado keep the Padres afloat in 2024 amid Juan Soto's absence?

Padres need Manny Machado to be Manny Machado

Machado endured a down year in 2023. The Padres third baseman slashed just .258/.319/.462/.782. Machado was still able to finish with 30 home runs, but he certainly didn't perform like the player who finished second in NL MVP voting in 2022.

The Padres obviously have other talented players around Machado. Fernando Tatis Jr. features some of the highest upside in all of baseball, and Xander Bogaerts is an All-Star. Yu Darvish is set to lead the pitching rotation once again in 2024.

Still, San Diego has question marks. The odds of the Padres winning the division are slim with the Los Angeles Dodgers now featuring an absolutely star-studded roster. The Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants may also be competitive in 2024.

If Machado finds his form and plays at an MVP-caliber level, however, don't be surprised if the Padres make a playoff run. Machado is able to carry a team when he's on top of his game.