Will the Dodgers sign Blake Snell? Probably not...

The Los Angeles Dodgers are remaining aggressive this offseason. After signing Shohei Ohtani and agreeing to trade for Tyler Glasnow from the Tampa Bay Rays, LA isn't expected to be done adding. Blake Snell, however, reportedly isn't drawing interest from the Dodgers, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Heyman reports that the Dodgers are seemingly interested in “everybody else“, at least every pitcher, via Ralph Mason.

So why isn't LA interested in Snell? After all, he is the reigning NL Cy Young award winner. When Snell is on his game, he is nearly unhittable.

I can't speak for the Dodgers. Only they know why they aren't interested in the former San Diego Padres star. I can break down why a team may be hesitant before committing to Snell in free agency, though.

Why Dodgers may not be interested in Blake Snell

The fact that he's already 31-years old isn't too big of a deal. A number of pitchers have found success in their mid-late 30's. Plus, the Dodgers could try to sign Snell to a high annual but low years type of contract.

No, the Dodgers could be avoiding Snell due to his inconsistency.

Blake Snell was fantastic in 2023, pitching to the tune of a league-leading 2.25 ERA. He also led the league in walks, however. Snell's 99 walks led to opponents consistently having runners on base.

This forced Snell to work around trouble much of the time. He's good enough to work out of trouble, but it led to fewer innings and more high-stress pitches.

He's always been a high-strikeout, high-walk pitcher. It's just who Blake Snell is. He's effectively wild.

There are times in his career when his inability to find the strike zone has come back to bite him. He won the AL Cy Young in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, but has also endured years that saw his ERA sky-rocket above 4.00 somewhat randomly.

Again, I can's speak for the Dodgers. If there is a reason to be concerned about Snell, though, it is his control issues on the mound. Any team that signs Snell is taking a risk, but the upside is unquestionably immense.