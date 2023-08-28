San Diego Padres superstar Manny Machado lost his cool during Sunday's loss against the Milwaukee Brewers. Machado had a complete meltdown in the dugout, smashing his bat on a water cooler and later tossing his helmet in frustration. The moment summed up San Diego's season in a sense, as they've fallen well below their lofty preseason expectations. Machado later addressed the incident, via Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“It comes out every once in a while,” Machado said. “I’m trying to win. We’ve got 30 games left. So I’m leaving it all out there. It’s all I got. Gotta leave it out there.”

Acee also reported that Machado called his dugout incident “personal.”

Video via Blake Harris:

Let's see how things are going with Manny Machado and the Padres pic.twitter.com/yTx2qlU7Fk — Blake Harris (@BlakeHHarris) August 27, 2023

Padres: Manny Machado isn't giving up on 2023 season

The Padres aren't going to win the National League West division. In fact, they are sitting in fourth place and are closer to the last place Colorado Rockies than they are the first place Los Angeles Dodgers in the division standings.

San Diego still technically has a chance to clinch an NL Wild Card berth. The Padres are currently eight games back of a wild card spot, but Manny Machado is holding onto hope nonetheless. The team's uninspiring 61-70 record suggests 2023 may simply be a lost season though. Although Machado's antics on Sunday were questionable, one has to admire his desire to win despite the odds.

Machado and the Padres will try to bounce back against the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday in a battle between two of MLB's most disappointing teams in 2023.