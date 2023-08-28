Manny Machado didn't hide his frustration after a poor performance for the San Diego Padres during Sunday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. And unfortunately for the team's cooler, it was on the receiving end of Machado's anger.

After popping a ball in the seventh inning when the Padres needed a run the most, Machado went to the dugout and proceeded to hit the cooler with his bat out of frustration. Of course it looked like the cooler was damaged, and to further vent out his anger, Machado threw his helmet onto the ground.

Interestingly, none of his Padres teammates and coaches turned around to stop him. They probably all knew how disappointed Machado was, and they understand he needed to let it out to cool down.

Manny Machado was FAR from happy in the Padres dugout 🫣 pic.twitter.com/9TOxXgJUpt — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 27, 2023

Still, Manny Machado's temper tantrum caught the attention of fans and had everyone buzzing. Many took the opportunity to mock the veteran third baseman and criticize him for his behavior.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

“If only he could hit the baseball like he hits coolers,” one critic said.

Another commenter added, “A+ temper tantrum.. and he finally made solid contact… with the cooler.”

“If I was on the Padres this year I would drown myself in that cooler. Can’t blame him,” a third Twitter/X user shared.

A Los Angeles Dodgers fan also shared their delight Machado is no longer with the team, “So glad that cancer isn’t part of the Dodgers anymore.”

Machado has every reason to be frustrated, though. Aside from his poor play, the season hasn't gone well for San Diego despite the high preseason expectations on them.

The Padres ended up losing to the Brewers, 10-6, putting the San Diego franchise to 61-70 on the season. They are still in the running for a Wild Card spot, but things aren't looking good for them.