The San Diego Padres have officially hit rock bottom and are losing hope quickly. After a sweep against the Milwaukee Brewers, the Padres enter Monday eight games back of a Wild Card spot, and the offense has been so bad that there is basically no hope left. After the loss on Sunday, Padres manager Bob Melvin uttered a very blunt statement, per Kevin Acee of The San Diego Union-Tribune.

“There’s really no reason to even look at the standings at this point in time. It’s just, keep playing — keep playing and hope that something breaks that we haven’t been able to do basically the entire season.”

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

The Padres made moves at the deadline, although those trades haven't panned out at all. With September here, there is a chance San Diego calls up some prospects to shake things up, especially with the rosters expanding, but the clock is ticking quickly on this disappointing season.

After another offseason spending spree, including inking Xander Bogaerts to a massive deal, the expectations were high for this team, so failing to make the playoffs could result in major changes, including Bob Melvin and GM A.J. Preller.

There is an outside chance that things change and the Padres make a run with one month remaining, but the way things are going, it isn't likely. The Padres begin a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals on the road on Monday before facing the San Francisco Giants for four games in San Diego, so there is some hope of gaining ground against the lowly Cardinals team.