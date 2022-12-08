By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The Carolina Panthers backfield may be without their rising star in Week 14 when they take on the Seattle Seahawks. An injury could possibly sideline D’Onta Foreman.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, D’Onta Foreman missed Wednesday’s practice as he deals with a foot injury.

Since the mid-season trade of Christian McCaffrey, Foreman has served as the Panthers lead running back. Over the past six games, he has put on several big performances. Over this stretch, he has posted four outings with more than 100 rushing yards.

So far this season, D’Onta Foreman has racked up 563 yards and four rushing touchdowns on 126 carries.

If Foreman is unable to suit up, second-year running back Chubba Hubbard would likely take over lead-back duties. So far this season, Hubbard has recorded 176 rushing yards and one touchdown while totaling just 41 total carries.

It does appear that D’Onta Foreman believes that he may be able to take the field on Sunday, even without practicing on Wednesday.

Via The Athletic’s Joe Person:

“D’Onta Foreman said he’s 95% certain he will play against the Seahawks. He believes he injured his left foot against the Broncos when it got caught in the artificial turf at Bank of America Stadium.”

A healthy Foreman gives the Panthers the best chance to steal a win against this explosive Seahawks offense. With these comments, he seems confident that he will be ready to play.

But if he isn’t ready to go, fantasy managers may need a last-minute addition. With Foreman at the center of this Panthers offense, his not being healthy could lead to a long day for the offense.