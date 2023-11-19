With the Panthers struggling under head coach Frank Reich, DaBaby thinks Deion Sanders would be a quick fix for Carolina.

While Frank Reich was brought in as head coach to help fix the Carolina Panthers, things haven't looked great in year one. Reich's performance with the Panthers has caught the eye of Grammy nominated star DaBaby.

Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina, DaBaby is proud to be a Panthers fan. However, he hasn't been impressed with what he has seen under Reich. To fix Carolina's problems, DaBaby suggested that Panthers replace him at head coach with Deion Sanders, via Club Shay Shay.

“I'd love to see Deion Sanders coach the Carolina Panthers,” DaBaby said. “I feel like people should incorporate culture and see how it correlates with success and the overall energy and vibe. Coach Prime is somebody who gets that.”

Sanders has certainly changed the culture of the Colorado football team. Since becoming had coach, the Buffaloes have been put on the map and are a nationally recognized problem. However, after a hot start, the Buffaloes have teetered out to a 4-7 record.

Because of that, it would be a shock for Sanders to leave after one season. He is trying to build something in Colorado and he knows that both culture and a team take him. While their may be NFL whispers throughout the offseason, Coach Prime has said on record that he doesn't plan to leave the college ranks.

What that means for Frank Reich is uncertain. Like Sanders, he is trying to build something in Carolina and needs time to finalize his team. Still, at just 1-8, DaBaby and countless Panthers fans are wondering where to draw the line.