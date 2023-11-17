Panthers head coach Frank Reich is worries Cowboys fans will take over Carolina's Bank of America Stadium in Week 11.

When the Carolina Panthers take on the Dallas Cowboys in Week 11, the offense may be overpowered by the Cowboys fans’ crowd noise. Head coach Frank Reich is preparing for this possibility, but there’s one embarrassing problem for the Panthers. The game is at Carolina’s home field, Bank of America Stadium.

“Panthers in the weird situation where Frank Reich said they practiced silent count this week in the event they need it Sunday when a whole bunch of Cowboys' fans are expected to populate Bank of America Stadium,” The Athletic’s Panthers beat reporter Joe Person revealed on Friday.

Having a lot of Cowboys fans in your home stadium is something most NFL teams deal with. While some may bristle at the “America’s Team” moniker, the franchise does seem to have among the most fans spread out around the country, along with teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Las Vegas Raiders, and more recently, teams like the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs.

Still, to have to work on a silent count because you are worried about the crowd in your home stadium being so overwhelming pro visiting team is an embarrassment.

That said, the Panthers aren’t the only team that deals with this. The Los Angeles Chargers have also used a silent count at home against multiple teams, as the franchise moved to LA from San Diego in 2017 and have little to no fan base to speak of in the City of Angels.

It will be interesting now to see just how many opposing fans pack Bank of America Stadium now when the Panthers take on the Cowboys in Week 11. However, that may be the only interesting thing about this game in which the Cowboys are +10.5 favorites.