The Carolina Panthers trotted out to a miserable performance in their first preseason contest, getting held scoreless by the New York Jets, 27-0. New head coach Frank Reich was disappointed in the effort on the offensive side of the ball, and knows they need to improve quickly in their second matchup.

His rookie QB Bryce Young only played in three series, completing 4 of 6 passes for 21 yards in his limited action. The offensive line struggled mightily, and had a private meeting after to refocus the unit. Reich is hoping to see a better all-around effort from each group when they travel to New York.

“Obviously, we want to have some success out there, move the ball, make first downs and score some points,” Reich said, per David Newton of ESPN. “Just play more consistently as an offensive unit. This isn’t just Bryce, but be better on third down, get our run game going a little bit. Just overall, on offense, we need to have a better outing.”

Reich took over in Carolina this offseason after getting dismissed by the Indianapolis Colts in mid-November. He has his work cut out for him with a young team, but has the benefit of a weak division in year 1. The entire NFC South has new QB's, and the division is up for grabs by any of the four teams. While the Panthers hold the third-best odds as of now, that can change if they get the offense going with Young at the helm.

The Panthers will take on the New York Giants in their second game on Friday night from Metlife Stadium. They are currently +3 on the spread as slight road underdogs, as both teams search for their first preseason victory. The total points sits at 39.5, and Frank Reich hopes his team will be contributing to that total score after a goose egg last weekend.