Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has liked what he's seen from No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young at quarterback thus far, and he wants to see him in action again in Carolina's second 2023 NFL preseason game.

Reich plans on playing Young a similar amount in his second preseason game against the New York Giants as he did in his debut against the New York Jets, according to Cameron Wolfe.

In Young's NFL preseason debut, he played three series for the Panthers for a total of 11 plays. Young was hit on three of his six dropbacks, but completed 4-of-6 passes for 21 yards in his first 2023 NFL preseason game.

It's typical for starters to get most of their playing time in Week 3 of the preseason. The Panthers appear to be slowly ramping up Young toward that, although it will be interesting to see if Reich gives Young more or less time based on how the game flows.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Frank Reich, who is in his first year with the Panthers, has been highly complimentary of Young's performances thus far, as he told The Athletic.

“I think he’s checked every box that he was supposed to check through training camp,” Reich said.

Young's performances in training camp and preseason have impressed his teammates and other quarterbacks across the league, as well. Carolina Panthers receiver Adam Thielen had high praise for Young on the Pat McAfee Show:

“You can just tell that he [Bryce Young] loves the game of football,” Thielen said. “He loves the game of football, he truly does…he's talking about protections like he's been playing in the game for 15 years…adding a piece like him to this team has been huge.”

Bryce Young will play in his second NFL preseason game on August 18th as the Panthers take on the New York Giants.