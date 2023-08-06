Carolina Panthers head coach Frank Reich has already named rookie quaterback Bryce Young as his starter, but it was unclear when Young would get his first action. It sounds like Panthers fans won't have to wait at all, as Young will take the field in Carolina's first NFL preseason game against the New York Jets, according to David Newton of ESPN.

Panthers QB Bryce Young, the No.1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, has impressed with his ability to lead during training camp, and will now get the chance to showcase those skills in live game action.

Young's highly-anticipated NFL debut will also be Frank Reich's debut as head coach for the Panthers. Reich was fired after Week 9 of last season with the Indianapolis Colts, finishing with a 40-33-1 record in his time with the Colts.

Beginning a new era and carrying the pressure of being the first overall pick in the draft comes with high expectations, but Young sounds ready to meet them, as he told Augusta Stone on the team's website.

“Lofty expectations aren't something new,” Young said. “I took the same approach in college. I've always taken the same approach. I've had experience taking the same approach to whatever expectations are. Whatever people are talking about, it is what it is.

“It's stuff that I can't control, and making sure that my teammates, my coaches, what we set in the building, that's who I listen to. That's the expectations that we come up with together and build together as a team, and sticking to that. I've had experience doing that in the past. So it'll be obviously a different level of different challenges, but I'll keep the same mindset.”

Bryce Young will make his NFL preseason debut against the New York Jets in front of Carolina's home fans on Saturday, August 12th.