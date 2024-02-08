The former Panthers coach told an interesting story about the 2022 NFL Draft.

Former Carolina Panthers coach matt Rhule has been busy in the college ranks coaching the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but he still has stories about his time in the NFL.

Speaking on the Super Bowl, Rhule brought up the 2022 NFL Draft, when that he thought now San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy should have been on the Panthers' draft board:

Said the former Panthers coach, “I think Brock Purdy is an amazing player. I played against him at Iowa State. When I was in the draft room at Carolina, I brought his name up. I said ‘hey guys, he should be on the draft board.' I got vetoed on that one.”

While it's difficult to project late-round quarterbacks in the draft, if this is true, Panthers fans have got to be dreaming of a scenario where the team had Purdy to fall back on over the last two seasons. The Panthers have struggled with their quarterback play, including last year with the underwhelming performance from no. 1 overall pick Bryce Young.

Rhule was signed to a massive contract by David Tepper to coach the Panthers in 2020. The hope was that the former Baylor head coach could help turn the team culture around after multiple losing seasons. Unfortunately, Rhule was not able to do that for Carolina.

The Panthers struggled immensely to start the 2022 season. They started the season by continuing their losing streak from 2021, extending it to nine games. They were able to squeak a win against the Saints in Week 3 that season, but it was immediately followed by back-to-back losses to the Cardinals and the 49ers.

Rhule coached Nebraska to a 5-7 record last season.