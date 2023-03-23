As was expected, Bryce Young put on a show at Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday, which left former Carolina Panthers wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. in sheer awe.

From his keen arm strength to his top-class prowess as a mobile quarterback, Young shined in front of multiple executives and head coaches from across the NFL.

Bryce Young dimed this at Alabama's pro day 🎯 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/Q2bzs1qevp — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 23, 2023

Following his throwing session at Alabama’s Pro Day, Young took some time to touch base with Smith on NFL+, and the longtime wide receiver would approve if his former team were to pick the former Crimson Tide quarterback with the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

“What a wonderful, wonderful display of why you deserve to be the first overall quarterback to be picked in this year’s draft,” Smith said.

Young responded by noting that it meant “the world” to hear such comments from Smith.

Young met with multiple coaches at Alabama’s Pro Day on Thursday, including Panthers head coach Frank Reich and Panthers quarterbacks coach Josh McCown. Reich sees much potential in the versatile passer. The first-year Panthers head coach noted during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine that the one-time Heisman Trophy winner “checks a lot of boxes.”

“Highly intelligent, very fast processor, very poised, accurate passer, playmaker,” Reich said earlier this month. “He checks a lot of boxes. No moments too big for him. Very, very good player. Seems like a great young man, very impressive. … Listen, everything I’ve seen, every positive thing that’s been said about Bryce Young, he’s earned and seems warranted.

“I think that discussion of where he’s at and how everyone is viewing him right now is very warranted. He’s earned that right by how he’s played.”

In the big picture, it is still up in the air as to just who the Panthers will end up selecting with the No. 1 overall pick in this year’s NFL Draft. ESPN’s Adam Schefter did recently note that Young is deemed to be the “favorite” to be selected by the NFC South side with the top pick.

Overall, Young tallied 8,356 passing yards and 80 touchdown passes during his three-season run with the Crimson Tide.