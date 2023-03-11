The Carolina Panthers pulled off one of the biggest pre-draft trades in years on Friday. The Panthers went all out to acquire the No. 1 overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft from the Chicago Bears, parting ways with four draft picks and D.J. Moore.

Barring a major surprise, the Panthers will be selecting a passer with the top pick in this year’s draft. They will have multiple options to choose from for their next franchise quarterback, from Bryce Young to C.J. Stroud.

There may already be a difference of opinion within the Panthers organization on just which passer should it select with the No. 1 pick. ESPN’s Adam Schefter noted during a recent appearance on the “SportsCenter” program that there is a “belief” that Panthers owner David Tepper “loves” Young and head coach Frank Reich “likes” Stroud.

Since agreeing to become the Panthers’ new head coach, Reich has been watching plenty of film on multiple quarterbacks who will be available at this year’s NFL Draft. For one, Reich sees much potential in Young.

“Highly intelligent, very fast processor, very poised, accurate passer, playmaker,” Reich said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “He checks a lot of boxes. No moments too big for him. Very, very good player. Seems like a great young man, very impressive.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Young’s size was the talk of the town at the combine. The former Alabama passer officially measured at 5-foot-10 1/8 and weighed 204 pounds. Reich did note that the size of a quarterback can be a “concern,” but there can be some “exceptions to that.”

“Yes, it is a concern,” Reich said. “Look at Drew Brees, look at Russell Wilson. Are there very many quarterbacks his size that are high-high picks? No, they’re not. But there are exceptions to that. There’s good reasons that there’s exceptions to that.

“Listen, everything I’ve seen, every positive thing that’s been said about Bryce Young, he’s earned and seems warranted. I think that discussion of where he’s at and how everyone is viewing him right now is very warranted. He’s earned that right by how he’s played.”

Three different players earned at least one start at the quarterback position for Carolina last season, including P.J. Walker (five starts).