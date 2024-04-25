It has now been over three months since the Michigan football team raised the national championship trophy back in January at NRG Stadium in Houston. It was a season to remember in college football as it was the last year of the four-team College Football Playoff, and it was also the last year of the Pac-12. There are going to be a lot of changes next season, and there have also been a lot of changes in this offseason already in terms of coaching moves and the transfer portal. Now, spring football is well underway, and a sense of hope has returned to college football fans. Alabama football had their spring game a couple weekends ago, and Crimson Tide fans can't wait for the season.
Spring football is a special time of year as fans across the country get to see their new team in action for the first time. It's hard to tell much about a team from spring practices, but it's still fun to see the teams on the field competing against each other, and football fans are all eager for the new season to roll around. The first few months of the offseason are tough to get through and the football season seems so far away. Now, the weather is warming up, and you can sense that the new season is nearing. There is still a ways to go, but it's coming.
This next season of college football is going to be an exciting one, and there are a ton of reasons to be looking forward to it. There are a lot of changes coming to the game like rule changes, coaching changes, conference changes and playoff changes. Perhaps the most intriguing part of the new season will be the new conferences. The Pac-12 is gone, and the Big Ten and SEC are going to be loaded. They both seem to be on the verge of forming super conferences.
The SEC will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma to the conference next year, and the Big Ten is getting a good crop of Pac-12 teams as USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington are all joining the conference. Both the Big Ten and the SEC are going to be absolutely loaded next year, and it seems like more schools will potentially join the conferences in the future.
Next season, the College Football Playoff will look different as well as it is expanding to 12 teams. There will also be first round games on college campuses. More teams will have a chance to make the CFP, and there will be more games. It's going to be fun.
Alabama football is getting ready for year one without Nick Saban
A lot of things are changing in college football, and one of the biggest changes next season will be seeing the Alabama football team without Nick Saban. The legendary Crimson Tide head coach decided to call it a season after 2023, and Kalen DeBoer is now the head coach at Alabama. DeBoer took Washington all the way to the national title game this past season before losing to Michigan, the same team that knocked out Saban and the Tide.
With a new head coach, everyone is curious how Alabama football will fare in 2024. Kalen DeBoer is coming into a great situation and he has all the tools to be successful, but can he keep the dynasty that Saban built going? There a lot of question marks, and this first season is going to be huge.
Alabama has a lot of good talent coming back from last year's team, so DeBoer has to have a good season in year one. First year coaches sometimes get a pass, but that isn't quite the case here. If the Crimson Tide have a bad season, recruits might start to think that they just won't be the same without Saban, and the dynasty could quickly fall. Year one is massive.
There are a fair amount of returners from last year's College Football Playoff team that should have starting jobs locked up, but there are certainly some that are up in the air. Alabama football has brought in some good transfers as well that fans will want to keep an eye on. Here are a couple position battles to watch throughout the offseason.
Secondary
Seeing how the secondary ends up is going to be interesting because of a couple transfers that should earn starting spots. Keon Sabb and Domani Jackson are the transfers to watch for Alabama this offseason and it's going to be exciting to see how these guys progress over the course of the summer.
The Crimson Tide are very familiar with Keon Sabb as he is transferring over from Michigan. Alabama football's last game was against the Wolverines, and Sabb made a huge play late in the fourth quarter of that game. Sabb was in line to earn a starting job with Michigan this season, but he decided that he wanted to take his talents elsewhere.
Domani Jackson was a huge pickup for the Crimson Tide as well. It would be surprising if either of these guys weren't starters and they should both have big years. The Alabama secondary should be strong.
Center
A position that plagued Alabama football in the College Football Player last season was center. Seth McLaughlin was the center for the Crimson Tide and he had numerous bad snaps in the Rose Bowl, including one on the final play of the game when Alabama was stopped on fourth and goal in overtime. McLaughlin entered the transfer portal when the season ended, and he is now with Ohio State.
The center position is now up for grabs and it should come down to transfer Parker Brailsford and James Brockermeyer. Brailsford transferred over from Washington, so he is obviously very familiar with coach Kalen DeBoer, and he is expected to be the starter.
This is an important position to watch because of how badly it hurt Alabama this season. They can't have numerous bad snaps in their biggest game of the season. That needs to get cleaned up.
Watching this Alabama football team is going to be exciting next year. All eyes are always on the Tide as they are always one of the best teams in college football, but next year, everyone will be watching to see if they can keep that dominance going without Nick Saban.