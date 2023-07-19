As the Carolina Panthers enter the 2023 training camp, several players could potentially be traded. With a revamped offense and new additions to the team, the Panthers may look to make some moves to further strengthen their roster. In this article, we will explore three potential players who could be traded by the Panthers.

Before looking at some tradeable players, however, let's briefly scan the Panthers' key players for 2023. Bryce Young, Miles Sanders, and Adam Thielen are among these key players for Carolina. Young, the first overall pick in the draft, is set to lead the Panthers' offense under the guidance of head coach Frank Reich. Young's talent and potential have generated excitement, and he has already impressed in early OTAs, earning work with the first-team offense. Miles Sanders, who signed with the Panthers in the offseason, is expected to be the lead running back and provide a dynamic presence in the backfield. Adam Thielen, another offseason acquisition, brings veteran experience and playmaking ability to the wide receiver position. Thielen's presence, along with the addition of other weapons like DJ Chark, provides Young with a talented receiving corps. These players will play crucial roles in the Panthers' offensive success in the 2023 season.

Training Camp Priorities

The Carolina Panthers have several priorities for the 2023 NFL Training Camp. These include finalizing the roster by evaluating players and making necessary cuts or additions and addressing burning questions on defense as they switch to a new base scheme. They also need to assess positions of need like offensive line or secondary and determine who the starting quarterback is. We think they should go with Bryce Young right off the bat. However, having a veteran like Andy Dalton start over the first few weeks might be the more prudent move. These priorities are crucial for preparing the Panthers for a successful season.

Here we will look at the potential trade candidates for the Panthers entering training camp.

Chuba Hubbard

Chuba Hubbard, a promising running back drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, has yet to break out in regular-season games. However, he has impressed in preseason games, displaying his potential to become a valuable asset for teams seeking a running back solution. With the Panthers already boasting Sanders as their starting running back and the presence of sophomore Raheem Blackshear, Hubbard's presence on the roster may make him a trade option.

This would provide an opportunity for other teams to benefit from his talents on the field. Over two seasons, Hubbard has tallied close to 1,100 rushing yards on 267 carries. Hubbard's potential as a short-yardage back has been noted by some analysts, and he could be a valuable addition to a team in need of a power back. While it remains to be seen if Hubbard will be traded, his presence on the Panthers' roster provides an interesting storyline to follow during the 2023 NFL season.

Derrick Brown

Selected as a first-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2020 NFL Draft, Derrick Brown has exhibited promise during his initial two seasons in the league. However, the Panthers find themselves with a well-stocked defensive line. As a result, Brown could become an attractive trade candidate for teams in search of a young and skilled defensive tackle. He has the potential to anchor a defensive front and disrupt opposing offenses. As such, Brown presents an enticing opportunity for teams in need of bolstering their defensive line with emerging talent.

Shaq Thompson

Shaq Thompson has consistently proven himself as a productive linebacker for the Carolina Panthers in recent years. However, his status as one of the team's highest-paid players has put his future with the organization under consideration. Therefore, the Panthers may explore the possibility of trading Thompson. They could look for a team in need of an experienced and impactful linebacker. Thompson, of course, can continue making a significant contribution to the defense. He certainly has an intriguing skill set. He also has leadership qualities and the ability to make game-changing plays. These make him an appealing option for teams aiming to solidify their linebacker corps and elevate their defensive performance.

Looking Ahead

The Carolina Panthers are entering the 2023 NFL season with a new head coach, fresh faces at key positions, and a lot of work to do. The team has several priorities heading into training camp. These include finalizing the roster, addressing burning questions on both offense and defense, addressing positions of need, and establishing the starting quarterback. Sure, the Panthers have some talented players on their roster Still, they have some weaknesses that need to be addressed. The team will need to work hard during training camp to prepare for the upcoming season and make the necessary adjustments to compete in a tough NFC South division. With the right moves and a bit of luck, the Panthers could surprise some people in the 2023 NFL season.