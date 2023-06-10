Miles Sanders had a breakout campaign for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022, setting career highs in both rushing yards and touchdowns with 1,269 and 11 scores, respectively. And despite playing nearly 60% of the offensive snaps during the regular season, the running back was barely used in the playoffs and most notably, the Super Bowl. Kenneth Gainwell got most of the touches instead.

Now with the Carolina Panthers whom he signed with in free agency to be their RB1, Sanders dropped a bombshell on why he left Philly, leaving all fans wondering what went wrong. Via AP:

“I can get into that another day, maybe,” Sanders said. “Maybe you should ask them why I’m moving here.”

Sanders said it wasn't because he barely played in the Super Bowl, but he did voice his frustration from sitting there watching the Eagles lose to the Kansas City Chiefs:

“Last game of the season? For all of the marbles? Everybody can answer that question,” Miles Sanders said, via Steve Reed of the Associated Press. “If they put themselves in my shoes, would they be happy? I don’t want to make headlines, [but] if it does, I don’t care.”

Sanders will undoubtedly be the main man in Carolina since Christian McCaffrey is now gone. He also gets to reunite with Duce Staley, who was the running backs coach in Philadelphia before taking the job with the Panthers.

“This is going to give me more opportunities to help my team win, and that’s all I’m about,” Sanders said. “I’m a team guy and I want to do whatever I can to help our team win. Making it to the Super Bowl is pretty addicting and if I knew the formula I would do it every year.”

While Sanders won't get to play his former team in 2023, he'll be looking to make them regret letting him walk this offseason.