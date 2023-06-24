The Carolina Panthers are hoping they found their quarterback of the future in the 2023 NFL Draft with the first overall pick in Bryce Young. It's only June, and training camp won't get underway for another month, but according to Dan Orlovsky, Young has already managed to find a way to make a great first impression with his new team.

The Panthers have held rookie camp, OTAs, and mandatory minicamp so far in their offseason program, but there isn't exactly much of an opportunity for players to shine, let alone rookies who are just entering the league. Despite that, Orlovsky has heard that the Panthers are “shocked” with how impressive Young has been so far for them.

“They are shocked how impressive Bryce Young is mentally. I remember going back to probably like April and having conversations—and just like text message conversations—and kind of the phrase that kept getting shared with me about Bryce was elite processor, elite processor, elite processor. Mentally so much more advanced than everybody else. And I think even they are surprised with how mentally advanced he is—both, like, football playbook-wise, football feel-wise, situational kinda understanding. I think the big takeaway right now, Pat, is they don’t feel like there is a single part of his game that holds them back from unloading their whole playbook. And that’s so rare for a rookie quarterback.” – Dan Orlovsky, The Pat McAfee Show

Young was the best quarterback in college football last year, and while there are some concerns about his game, it's safe to say he has an incredibly high ceiling. There is still a lot for the former Alabama gunslinger to accomplish, but it sounds like his NFL career has gotten off to a great start.