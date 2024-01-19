Ryan Day spoke on the addition of Bill O'Brien

The Ohio State football program and head coach Ryan Day added Bill O'Brien as the team's new offensive coordinator, and the head coach spoke about what he believes O'Brien will bring to the staff next season.

“I am extremely pleased to be able to add Bill O'Brien to our coaching staff,” Ryan Day said, via Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. “He brings with him a wealth of knowledge – and a tremendous amount of success – at both the NFL and collegiate levels. He is an excellent and experienced offensive coach who has run NFL and Power 5 programs and developed some truly elite players throughout his career. He'll be an excellent teacher and recruiter for us, and he absolutely strengthens our staff.”

It will be interesting to see how O'Brien fares with the Ohio State football program next season, as the Buckeyes look to get back on top in the Big Ten Conference. It has been a disappointing three seasons, in which the Buckeyes have lost out to Michigan football.

Now, Day's program will have to compete with USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington joining the Big Ten conference as well. Competition is only getting tighter, so it the Buckeyes will want to step up the on field performance from the last three years or so.

Day hopes that O'Brien helps make an Ohio State offense that is dangerous by bringing his experience from being a head coach not only in the NFL with the Houston Texans, but in college with Penn State as well.