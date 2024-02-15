Bill O'Brien is thrilled to be the new head coach at Boston College.

Bill O'Brien has had quite the offseason. O'Brien was the offensive coordinator for the New England Patriots last season, but he took a job with Ohio State football to be come their next offensive coordinator shortly after after the Buckeyes' season ended. That stint didn't last long. Shortly after that, the head coaching job at Boston College football opened up. O'Brien couldn't turn it down, and he took the job. He is now the head coach of the Golden Eagles, and he had his introductory press conference on Thursday.

This is a huge hire for Boston College football, and there hasn't been this much noise around in the program in awhile. The Golden Eagles haven't been very good for a long time, but Bill O'Brien is here to change that. He is thrilled to be the new head coach at Boston College.

“I always dreamed about being the head coach at Boston College,” O'Brien said, according to a tweet from Pete Thamel. “I couldn’t be more grateful that the road has taken me back to Boston College.”

The road that got him here has taken a lot of crazy twists and turns in the past couple on months, but O'Brien feels like Boston College is the place for him. This is definitely one of the most intriguing coaching hires of the offseason, and the Golden Eagles should get a lot of attention next season because of it.

Boston College has struggled in the ACC for awhile now, and it's going to be interesting to see if O'Brien can turn things around. One thing is for certain: It's not going to be easy. The Golden Eagles already don't have the resources that a lot of big programs have, and with the changing landscape of college football, the concern is that schools like Boston College will get left in the dust. Things like NIL are going to be crucial for O'Brien and Boston College. We'll see if he can make it work. It will certainly be a build that takes a little while to get going.