The New England Patriots fell back to four games under .500 with their loss to the Miami Dolphins, dropping to 2-6 on the season. David Andrews isn't looking to take any sort of easy way out of the hole that the Patriots are in.

The Patriots center and captain expressed major disappointment with the team's most recent failing, a 31-17 loss to the Dolphins. But when asked about the state of the team's locker and room and if there were any concerns about buy-in from the players, Andrews shot that notion down, suggesting that he and his teammates have to band together.

“You start pointing fingers, I think that’s kind of a coward way to do things,” Andrews told reporters. “Take a look in the mirror, figure out it and try to correct it.”

David Andrews Live Postgame Press Conference: https://t.co/zhn3WGJLds — New England Patriots (@Patriots) October 29, 2023

Matthew Slater, who's the only player that's been a member of the Patriots longer than Andrews, certainly recognizes where the team stands as well. Both players have been accustomed to years of success in New England, which led Slater to acknowledge the harsh reality of the situation.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Slater told reporters in Miami after the loss. “For someone like myself and for a lot of guys on this team, we’re in uncharted waters.”