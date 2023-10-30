The New England Patriots fell back to four games under .500 with their loss to the Miami Dolphins, dropping to 2-6 on the season. David Andrews isn't looking to take any sort of easy way out of the hole that the Patriots are in.

The Patriots center and captain expressed major disappointment with the team's most recent failing, a 31-17 loss to the Dolphins. But when asked about the state of the team's locker and room and if there were any concerns about buy-in from the players, Andrews shot that notion down, suggesting that he and his teammates have to band together.

“You start pointing fingers, I think that’s kind of a coward way to do things,” Andrews told reporters. “Take a look in the mirror, figure out it and try to correct it.”

Matthew Slater, who's the only player that's been a member of the Patriots longer than Andrews, certainly recognizes where the team stands as well. Both players have been accustomed to years of success in New England, which led Slater to acknowledge the harsh reality of the situation.

“It’s going to be challenging,” Slater told reporters in Miami after the loss. “For someone like myself and for a lot of guys on this team, we’re in uncharted waters.”

Patriots veteran players express disappointment, but want to turn the page

While Slate and Andrews are relatively new to this level of losing, they aren't the only ones who are upset with how the team performed on Sunday and where they are at this point in the season. Tight end Hunter Henry expressed a similar sentiment, especially after the team's upset win over the Buffalo Bills last week.

“Just tough man. We’ve been through a lot this year,” Henry told reporters. “We felt good about the week. We had a good week of preparation, just weren’t able to execute on a lot of things. Turned the ball over in the red zone. Just beat ourselves in a lot of ways.”

The Patriots still have more than half the season left to play and teams have crawled out of losing records in the past to make the postseason. It'll certainly be a tough task for this Patriots squad, but Slater thinks that the weeks ahead give the team a chance for them to prove something else as well.

“I think this is an opportunity for us to display what kind of character we have,” Slater said. “What kind of resolve we have. What kind of commitment to the game of football we have. If you’re going to play this game, you’ve gotta be committed to it, regardless of what your record is. We’ll find out a lot of things about who we are.”

The Patriots will have a chance to turn their season around again in Week 9 when they host the Washington Commanders.