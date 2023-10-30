New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones knows he has to play better following their loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

Jones completed 19 of 29 passes for 161 yards, two touchdowns and an interception with an 88.4 passer rating as he was also sacked three times in the 31-17 loss. The Patriots' offense struggled to get the ball down the field for much of the day, scoring 10 points through the first three quarters and looked notably worse after their 29-25 win over the Buffalo Bills last week.

As the Patriots weren't able to build the momentum from last week's game into Sunday, Jones shouldered the blame for the disappointing result.

“Like I always talk about, every week is different and game plan changes,” Jones told reporters. “Like I said, we just need a little more production from me, from everybody, and that's where it starts. It starts with the quarterback. I can be cleaner on my reads and all that stuff. You’ve got to be really sharp against a team with a really good offense. I thought the defense fought really hard, and that's a really good football team we played.”

Jones' biggest blunder of the day came late in the first half when he threw an interception as the Patriots were right outside the red zone, lofting a ball that ended up right in Jalen Ramsey's arms instead of Kendrick Bourne's. The play was a game-changer as the Patriots trailed 14-7 at the time, marking the final time they had the ball on Sunday with a chance to either tie or take the lead.

Jones said that the play was just bad execution on his part.

“I knew the coverage, I knew everything. I just made a bad throw really late,” Jones said of the play. “I didn't really drive it. That's what happens on that play, the guy either takes it and it's a touchdown or the guy falls off and nothing happened. But you can't do that as a quarterback, just throw it out of bounds or take the checkdown and move on.”

Mac Jones and the Patriots hoping to move forward after falling to 2-6

Following Sunday's loss, not only did the Patriots fall to 2-6, but they also moved into last place in the AFC.

Jones and the Patriots obviously recognize the hole they're in, but they think they can perform better, too.

“It's not the record we want,” Jones said. “I'll have to really just review the game film, be where my feet are and see what I can do better as a quarterback. And I know everyone else will do that or try to do that. It's hard, right? You don't want to be here. You don't want to be in this position. But at the end of the day, we're playing football and we got to go out there and figure it out.”

Jones and the Patriots will try again to pick up their third win of the season in Week 9 when they host the Washington Commanders, who are coming off a loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.