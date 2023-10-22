Mac Jones was happy after leading the New England Patriots to a comeback win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, but he also kept things in perspective.

The Patriots quarterback is certainly aware that Sunday's win only gave them their second win of the season, improving to 2-5 after losing in their last few games. But he also knows the season is far from over, and getting the win on Sunday can help toward something bigger.

“It's just a crumb. Just keep picking up those crumbs and eventually, you'll have a loaf of bread,” Jones told reporters of Sunday's win. “That's my goal, to just continue to work and be Mac. It's just one game, right? I always say that, regardless of the results. So, got to do it again and fight every day, practice hard.”

Sunday's game was arguably the best of Jones' three-year career. He completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and had zero turnovers with a 126.7 passer rating. In addition to having long stretches throughout the game without throwing in an incompletion, Jones only threw one incompletion on his final drive, completing six of his seven passes, including a 1-yard touchdown pass to give the Patriots a 29-25 lead with 12 seconds left.

The Week 7 performance was a far cry from what we saw out of Jones earlier in October, when he had back-to-back games with three turnovers, throwing a pick-6 in each of them. Jones remained confident through the struggles as the noise grew louder and louder on him losing his job.

“I'll always believe in myself. I have a lot of confidence in myself,” Jones said. “I'm not going to sit up here and say it every time, but I do believe in myself. I do that through work and stuff. That's why football is the greatest team sport: It's the quarterback and you go as your quarterback goes. So, for me, just continuing to be the same guy every day and just be Mac.”

How Mac Jones handled the Patriots' game-winning drive

Sunday might have marked a breakthrough in Jones' career. The quarterback only had one fourth-quarter comeback win in his career prior to the win over the Bills, which came in Week 5 of his rookie season. For much of the last few years, the Patriots have often come close, but fell short to good opponents.

Jones shared how he handled the moment after the Bills took a 25-22 with under two minutes remaining.

“There's a lot of things that go on around [me]. I have to continue to focus on my job and read the plays how I'm supposed to, lower my pulse and go out there and execute,” Jones said. “I think that's what I told the guys in the huddle, take a deep breath and go do it. Half of it is just belief. The other half is execution. So, got to continue to grow on that. When you look back at the other ones, it's hard. You wish you had more. But I'm going to look at the positive and grow on this, do it every time I get it.”

Jones and the Patriots will hope to work some of that magic against next week, when they take on the division-leading Miami Dolphins.