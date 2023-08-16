Ezekiel Elliott officially joined the New England Patriots Wednesday morning. Hours later, he was on the practice field as the team hold a joint practice session with the Packers in Green Bay.

In between that, Bill Belichick made his first comments about the Patriots' new addition. The Patriots coach remarked that he was ready to get going to work with the Pro Bowl running back.

“It’s good to have Zeke,” Belichick told reporters on Wednesday, via NBC Sports Boston. “We had a good visit with him, and I look forward to working with him.”

Belichick didn't share any details on what Elliott's role with the team could be, but he did share he's already had some conversations with the running back on learning their system.

“Yeah, we’ll see,” Belichick said when asked Ezekiel Elliott brings to the Patriots. “I’ve never coached Zeke, but I’m glad we have him. I spent time with him last night and on the trip, on terminology and plays and protections, things like that. We’ll work him in there when he’s ready and we’ll see how that goes.”

Elliott already got some run at practice on his first day with the team, too. He took part in individual drills, catching passes from Mac Jones and undrafted free agent Malik Cunningham. However, he didn't partake in team drills as the Patriots and Packers ran a few 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday ahead of Saturday's preseason game.

It's unknown if Ezekiel Elliott will play on Saturday. If his participation at Wednesday's practice is any sign though, Elliott probably won't play many snaps at all, if any.

Elliott likely figures to supplement Rhamondre Stevenson out of the backfield. Stevenson was the team's top running back last season and appeared in line for a similar role, but there have been some concerns about his workload after last season.

Stevenson played 66 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps last season, which was the most for any running back on the team since at least 2011. With Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris having relatively quiet camps and unimpressive opening outings in the preseason, the Patriots opted to agree to terms with Elliott on a deal on Monday.