NFL Twitter was set ablaze Monday evening with the news that three-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott is signing with the New England Patriots. Elliott was released by the Dallas Cowboys in March and finally found a home in New England nearly five months to the day he was released.

It's safe to say Patriots fans approve of the one-year deal for Elliott, a once bell-cow back who was among the best in the league at running the football not too long ago. His signing gives the Patriots a dynamic duo in the backfield, with incumbent starter Rhamondre Stevenson coming off a 1,000-yard campaign in 2022.

Why this move will work out

Elliott and Stevenson complement each other very well. Stevenson proved to be one of the best pass-catching backs in the league last season, finishing fourth in receptions and seventh in receiving yards among all running backs. He also averaged five yards per carry, which gives the Patriots plenty of options when it comes to deploying him.

With Elliott in the fold, New England can draw up more pass-catching plays for Stevenson and could even opt to put him out wide or in the slot at times. Elliott's background as a between-the-tackles back gives the Patriots a true down-and-dirty option in the backfield.

The Patriots have thrived with two reliable running back options under Bill Belichick, which hasn’t been the case in quite some time. Having two bruiser backs behind one of the best offensive lines in the league on paper, with one of them being an elite pass-catcher, could cause opposing defenses plenty of problems in 2023.

Why this move won't work out

The Patriots struggled running the ball last season, finishing with the 24th-ranked rushing offense in the NFL. That's a surprising number given Stevenson's production and the quality of New England's offensive line.

Bringing in Ezekiel Elliott, a 28-year-old back who missed time due to injury last season, may not exactly work out the way the Patriots and their fans hope it will. Elliott averaged a career-low 3.8 yards per carry in 2022, and although he did manage to score 12 touchdowns, only three of them were from outside the five-yard line.

Elliott's workload during the first few seasons of his career was something he prided himself on, but it may come back to bite him and the Patriots this season. He by far has the most carries in football since being drafted in 2016. He has the second-most since 2018, behind only Derrick Henry.

Ezekiel Elliott's best days are certainly behind him and the Patriots know that, but even expecting the production that he had last season may be too much for New England. If Elliott struggles to be productive out of the gate, it may force the Patriots to use Rhamondre Stevenson more as a runner than a pass-catcher.

Overall, the Patriots got better on paper today with the signing of Elliott, but on paper doesn’t win football games.