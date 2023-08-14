The New England Patriots are expected to sign former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott to a one-year contract that is worth up to $6 million after visiting with the team earlier in camp, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Ezekiel Elliott's one-year contract with the Patriots includes a $3 million base salary, $1 million signing bonus, with incentives making it possible for him to earn up to $6 million, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The Patriots have a strong running back in Rhamondre Stevenson, but have been mentioned with other backs this offseason, mainly Dalvin Cook. It appears that New England has settled on Elliott being the solution for their backfield.

It will be intriguing to see what type of role Elliott has with the Patriots this season, and if he is efficient in that role.

The last couple of seasons with the Cowboys, Elliott formed a solid running back duo with Tony Pollard. It would not be a surprise if the duo of Rhamondre Stevenson and Elliott are a strong one as well.

Elliott was released by the Cowboys in the spring due to the contract he had with the team.

The running back market has cratered in the last couple of years, so it was not a huge surprise to see him get released. Given the running back market, the opportunity to get $6 million is not a bad deal for Elliott at this point in his career.

The Patriots will have a tough task in the AFC East, so hopefully Elliott can help them surprise fans this season.