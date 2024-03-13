The New England Patriots are knee-deep in an offseason of flux with Jerod Mayo coming in as head coach and Mac Jones on his way out of town. The Patriots have plenty of tough decisions to make at numerous positions and as such have decided to bring in veteran help at the tight end position.
They made an offer to Calvin Ridley that may surprise fans of the team. The team also said goodbye to DeVante Parker, the wide receiver who shared his thoughts on leaving the team.
The latest team addition is flying under the radar, but it could make a big difference in the team's fledgling passing game.
Austin Hooper Set to Join Patriots
Austin Hooper has played most recently for the Las Vegas Raiders and is also known for his time with the Cleveland Browns. Hooper will reunite with his former offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, whom he played for at the ‘Dawg Pound' in Cleveland.
Hooper will be signing a one-year deal according to Ian Rapoport on Twitter.
#Raiders TE Austin Hooper is expected to sign with the #Patriots, per me and @TomPelissero. The veteran gets a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M. He reunites with Patriots OC Alex Van Pelt who was with him in Cleveland.
The deal was done by @SteveCaric of @Wasserman Football. pic.twitter.com/A7doT6NU4J
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 13, 2024
“Seems like a Patriots player,” one fan said.
Another seemed to question whether it was a good move or not.
Hooper's Performance with Raiders
Hooper had 25 catches for 234 yards last season but did not find the end zone for Las Vegas. He provides a big body in the middle of the field who can flex outside and play some receiver if necessary, although he is almost always penciled in at tight end. Hooper is a former third round pick who played his college ball with the Stanford Cardinal.
He had a career-high 75 receptions with the Atlanta Falcons in 2019 and has a Super Bowl loss to Tom Brady and the Patriots under his belt. With Mac Jones on his way out of town and the Patriots likely to play a rookie quarterback at some point in 2024, Hooper's veteran presence could make a big difference for the team.