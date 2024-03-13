Free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley reportedly still has an offer outstanding from the New England Patriots, per Josina Anderson of CBS Sports.
Says Anderson, “On last check: #Patriots are still opting to keep a deal on the table for WR Calvin Ridley, at this time, per source.”
While the Patriots are interested in Ridley, there is an interesting wrinkle in his situation, stemming from his move from the Atlanta Falcons to the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback:
“Fascinating situation with WR Calvin Ridley: Per terms of the Falcons/Jags trade, Atlanta gets a 2 if Ridley re-signs in Jags before Wednesday at 4, and a 3 if he re-signs thereafter. So the Jags are motivated to wait, and Ridley's camp has that extra time to drive the number up.
Those involved believe Calvin Ridley wants to stay in his home state, with the Jaguars. But the Patriots have been involved and aggressive—if a bit leery of being used to move the bidding. Meanwhile, the Jags have shown a real desire to keep Ridley board. Unique situation.”
After a long suspension by the NFL, Ridley surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the second time in his career in 2023.
Ridley caught 76 passes for 1,016 yards and eight touchdowns in 2023 in his first season playing for the Jaguars. He spent a part of the 2022 season in Jacksonville after being traded by the Falcons, for whom Ridley played for the first four seasons of his career.
While a member of the Falcons, Ridley was suspended by the league for the entire 2022 season after he was found to have bet on NFL games, including those involving the Falcons. The Jaguars traded for Ridley in November 2022, sacrificing two conditional draft picks.
In addition to the Patriots and Jaguars, there could reportedly be an additional team lurking to try and lure Ridley away from Jacksonville.