The Philadelphia Eagles flamed out in the playoffs against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Jalen Hurts' health took a turn for the worse and speculation abounded about Coach Nick Sirianni's alleged anger problems. Eagles fans became the angry ones when it was all said and done as the former NFL runners-up lost in the first round of the playoffs.
Now, the Eagles are reloading and a new addition from the Patriots, DeVante Parker, who could give Hurts and Sirianni the target they need to improve the passing game going forward.
The team has been busy in free agency, signing a stalwart pass rusher in addition to their recent Saquon Barkley coup. Barkley dropped a “transformation' video that will hype up fans.
The news has come fast and furious for Eagles fans and now the Parker signing is being put under the microscope.
Parker Contract Details Revealed
Philadelphia reached an agreement with Parker that may be signed as early as Wednesday. The contract is mostly being picked up by his former team according to Adam Schefter, who revealed the information about the new contract on Twitter. His agent Jimmy Gould said he is “thrilled and grateful” to become an Eagle.
Eagles and former Patriots WR DeVante Parker reached agreement on a 1-year, $4.69 million fully guaranteed deal, of which Philadelphia has to pay only $1.2 million, with New England paying the rest. “DeVante is thrilled and grateful to become a Philadelphia Eagle and to help this… pic.twitter.com/LtwCnNVj58
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2024
Eagles Offense Going Forward
Philadelphia now has an embarrassment of riches on offense even with the recent retirement of star center Jason Kelce. Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, AJ Brown and the rest of the Eagles' offense should attract plenty of attention for Parker to make key catches this season in the opportunities he will be given.
Parker had 33 catches for 394 yards last season making him a great possession receiving option for Hurts, Sirianni, and the rest of the Eagles' offense going forward.