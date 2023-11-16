Linebacker, Jahani Tavai supports teammate Mac Jones as benching calls reach an all-time high for the Patriots quarterback.

It's been a blunder of a season for the New England Patriots as calls for Mac Jones' benching grow ever louder with each passing day. Bill Belichick and the coaching staff finally pulled him late in the last game, so it's unclear what Jones' future holds in New England.

Despite that, teammate Jahani Tavai is still supporting the third-year quarterback, per team reporter Mike Kadlick. Overall, Tavai just wants Mac Jones to know that he and the rest of the Patriots' roster “got his back.”

“I mean, if somebody out there in the world thinks that they can do a better job, they can try and sign up. Being a quarterback is one of the toughest positions. So my hat goes off to him for keeping his poise, you know, week in and week out. I don't think they see the hard work that he puts into this. Into his work… He’s working his tail off to improve himself every week and that's just from what I'm seeing. So, I have nothing but respect for Mac. All the outside noise, you know, I really, I truly don't really care about it. Like I just want him to know that we got his back. Patriots

It makes sense for the players to still support Jones. They work with him every day and know him on a personal level. However, Mac Jones has been abysmal this season and Patriots fans are growing tired of it.

With that said, it's tough to fill the shoes Tom Brady left behind. With Jones playing so badly, the front office may choose to find a replacement in the upcoming NFL Draft. Keep an eye on the Patriots, as a rookie quarterback should definitely be on their radar.