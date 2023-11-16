Kendrick Bourne suffered a torn ACL back in Week 8, and he is currently rehabbing the injury after recently undergoing surgery

The New England Patriots are in the middle of one of the most disappointing seasons in their storied history, and while there haven't been many bright spots this season, one of them was surely the reemergence of Kendrick Bourne at wide receiver. Of course, that didn't last very long, as Bourne tore his ACL in the Pats Week 8 loss to the Miami Dolphins, ending his season prematurely.

Bourne had been New England's best wide receiver (37 REC, 406 YDS, 4 TD) prior to his injury, and it's no surprise they have struggled mightily in his absence. The good news here is that Bourne finally underwent surgery on his injury on Wednesday, and has begun working on rehabbing the injury in Los Angeles as he turns his attention to the 2024 season.

#Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne had successful surgery Wednesday on his ACL performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Bourne is currently doing rehab in L.A. with a variety of NFL veterans. pic.twitter.com/vEuanMjMGJ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 16, 2023

This is great news for Kendrick Bourne and Patriots fans, although it should be noted that he may not be with the team next season. Bourne's contract is up after this season, and given the turmoil surrounding New England currently, it remains to be seen whether or not they would consider re-signing Bourne. It's also worth noting that Bourne spent much of the 2022 season in the doghouse after a breakout 2021 campaign for reasons we still don't fully understand.

Bourne's ACL injury will likely put a damper on his free agent market, as he had been putting together a fantastic contract year to earn himself a big money deal in free agency. Teams will be a bit more skeptical of Bourne as a result of this injury unfortunately, and as he begins his lengthy rehab process, everyone will be wondering whether or not he has already played his final game for the Patriots.