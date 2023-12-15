JuJu Smith-Schuster is still dealing with an ankle injury ahead of the Patriots' matchup with his former team.

JuJu Smith-Schuster is officially listed as questionable to play in Week 15. Given his checkered injury history both this season and in years past, you'd think the veteran wide receiver may sit out his team's late-season contest now that the New England Patriots have been eliminated from playoff contention.

The Patriots have no plans on going down easy to finish 2023, though, and Smith-Schuster has extra incentive to take the field on Sunday. Why? New England is hosting the Kansas City Chiefs, with whom Smith-Schuster won a Super Bowl last season before the team elected against bringing him back in free agency.

Facing his former team isn't the only reason why Smith-Schuster seems set to take the field against the Chiefs. Despite his official injury designation and being limited in practice this week, Smith-Schuster told reporters on Friday that he's “good” to go on Sunday.

WR JuJu Smith-Schuster on his ankle: “I’m good.” Smith-Schuster has been limited in practice this week. pic.twitter.com/ICEj2fgAhz — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 15, 2023

Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a nagging ankle injury following the Patriots' shutout loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on December 3rd. He played in last week's win over the Pittsburgh Steelers even though he was limited in practice leading up to the game, looking no worse for wear en route to four catches and a season-high 90 receiving yards.

The former Pro Bowler has been beset by injuries throughout 2023, with 29 catches for 260 yards and no touchdowns in 11 games played. He signed a three-year, $25 million deal with New England in free agency last March, his departure from Kansas City no doubt contributing to season-long issues Patrick Mahomes has endured while striving to develop chemistry and consistency with a young, unproven group of wide receivers.

The Chiefs and Patriots kickoff at 10:00 a.m. (PT) from Foxborough.